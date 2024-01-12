en English
Business

JPMorgan Reports Decline in Q4 Earnings Amid Record-Breaking Full-Year Results


By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
JPMorgan Reports Decline in Q4 Earnings Amid Record-Breaking Full-Year Results

Leading financial institution, JPMorgan Chase, reported a 15% decline in its fourth-quarter earnings as it shouldered a hefty $2.9 billion fee related to the government’s seizure of failed regional banks last year. The bank’s quarterly earnings dropped to $9.31 billion, or $3.04 per share, from the previous year’s corresponding period. The earnings would have stood at $3.97 per share, excluding the fee and a further $743 million in investment losses.

Record-breaking Full-year Results Despite Challenges

Despite the significant fee, JPMorgan’s full-year results for 2023 were record-breaking. The bank’s total revenue rose by 12% to reach $39.94 billion, slightly outpacing analysts’ expectations. The robust full-year results, as emphasized by JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon, were mainly driven by strong net interest income and credit quality. The bank’s profit for 2023 was nearly $50 billion, with a substantial $4.1 billion sourced from First Republic, which JPMorgan successfully acquired amid the banking crisis.

The FDIC Assessment and its Implications

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) imposed a special assessment on large U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, to cover the losses of a fund used to aid uninsured depositors of the seized regional banks. This unprecedented move by the FDIC directly impacted JPMorgan’s bottom line, leading to the reported decline in its fourth-quarter earnings.

Looking Forward: Navigating Economic Uncertainties

Despite the bank’s impressive performance, Dimon expressed caution about the future of the American economy. He pointed to potential risks such as sticky inflation and higher rates than expected, attributing these to government spending, supply chain adjustments, and geopolitical risks, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Since the Federal Reserve started increasing rates in early 2022, JPMorgan has navigated the rising rate environment effectively. However, smaller banks have struggled, leading to more competitive deposit rates and decreasing bond values. There is also an increasing concern about potential commercial loan losses and credit card defaults. Yet, in the face of these challenges, JPMorgan’s shares still managed a remarkable 27% rise last year, outperforming the KBW Bank Index.

Business United States


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

