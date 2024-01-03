en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

JPMorgan, a leading US financial institution, has elevated BMW shares by including them in its ‘Analyst Focus List.’ The banking giant has also boosted its price target for BMW from 110 to 115 euros, simultaneously upholding an ‘Overweight’ rating for the stock. This promising update follows an industry outlook from JPMorgan analyst Jose Asumendi, which paints an optimistic picture for the automotive sector in 2024.

A Strong Year Ahead for Automotive

In his prognosis, Asumendi anticipates 2024 to be a fruitful year for automotive industry earnings. He suggests that car manufacturers will preserve their robust pricing power, albeit at the potential cost of lower production volumes. This strong pricing power, he argues, is a key factor in the sector’s resilience and ability to maintain profitability.

BMW’s Favorable Balance

Of particular note in Asumendi’s analysis is the projected performance of BMW. The German automaker, he forecasts, will sustain a healthy balance between regional growth and profitability in the approaching year. This balance, which has been a cornerstone of BMW’s success, is expected to hold steady, further solidifying the company’s position in the global automotive market.

Insights from a Detailed Study

These insights originate from a comprehensive study published on January 2, 2024, and consequently disseminated on January 3, 2024. The study’s findings underscore the potential for growth and profitability in the automotive sector, with BMW standing out as a particularly strong player. As 2024 unfolds, industry observers and investors will undoubtedly watch closely to see if these predictions come to fruition.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Study Reveals Gen Z's Car Purchasing Trends: Preference for Physical Interaction and Focus on Price

By Wojciech Zylm

Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads

By Salman Khan

Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

By BNN Correspondents

Smith's Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta's Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

By Olalekan Adigun

Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul ...
@Automotive · 46 mins
Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul ...
heart comment 0
MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor

By BNN Correspondents

MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor
Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound's 2023 Car Market Preferences
Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
18 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
19 seconds
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
31 seconds
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
35 seconds
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
48 seconds
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
57 seconds
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
1 min
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
1 min
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
2 mins
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app