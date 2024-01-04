JOYY Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Drop Amidst Strong Growth

On January 2, 2024, JOYY Inc ADR, an influential player in the Communication Services sector, experienced a notable 14.66% drop in its stock price, opening at $35.64. Despite intraday fluctuations, the stock managed to recover somewhat, closing at $39.70. The company’s stock has witnessed a 52-week range between $24.12 and $43.20, painting a vivid picture of the volatile trading landscape.

JOYY Inc’s Financial Performance

Over the last five years, JOYY Inc demonstrated a robust sales increase of 19.74% and an impressive average annual earnings per share growth of 40.55%. With 7931 dedicated employees, the company holds a gross margin of +31.87, operating margin of +2.05, and a pretax margin of +26.31. This Singapore-based company, founded in 2005, has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion with 61,991K shares outstanding and a float of $44.25 million.

Interestingly, this social media company, managing a communication platform that enables users to engage in real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video, boasts an insider ownership of 0.50% and institutional ownership of 71.69%. With services that span music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising, JOYY Inc’s last quarterly report revealed an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.69.

Future Projections and Stock Performance Indicators

Analysts project that the EPS for the current fiscal year will be $0.92 and expect a 40.55% increase in the next fiscal year. However, they foresee a long-term EPS decline of -1.39% over the next five years. JOYY Inc’s stock performance indicators show a quick ratio of 1.37, a price to sales ratio of 0.65, and a diluted EPS of -1.25 for the trailing twelve months.

The expected EPS for the coming quarter is $0.71, with a one-year forecast of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average stands at $39.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.35. Analysts have identified resistance levels at $35.47, $37.06, and $38.48, with support levels at $32.46, $31.04, and $29.45.

Impact of Muddy Waters Report

In a recent development, JOYY Inc.’s shares bounced 13.5% in premarket trading following a statement refuting a bearish report from short seller Muddy Waters. The company’s stock performance has received a consensus rating of Hold with an average rating score of 2.40. The company has a forecasted upside of 25.9% from its current price. Notably, JOYY pays a dividend higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks and is expected to grow earnings by 4.78% in the coming year.