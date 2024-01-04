en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

JOYY Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Drop Amidst Strong Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
JOYY Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Drop Amidst Strong Growth

On January 2, 2024, JOYY Inc ADR, an influential player in the Communication Services sector, experienced a notable 14.66% drop in its stock price, opening at $35.64. Despite intraday fluctuations, the stock managed to recover somewhat, closing at $39.70. The company’s stock has witnessed a 52-week range between $24.12 and $43.20, painting a vivid picture of the volatile trading landscape.

JOYY Inc’s Financial Performance

Over the last five years, JOYY Inc demonstrated a robust sales increase of 19.74% and an impressive average annual earnings per share growth of 40.55%. With 7931 dedicated employees, the company holds a gross margin of +31.87, operating margin of +2.05, and a pretax margin of +26.31. This Singapore-based company, founded in 2005, has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion with 61,991K shares outstanding and a float of $44.25 million.

Interestingly, this social media company, managing a communication platform that enables users to engage in real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video, boasts an insider ownership of 0.50% and institutional ownership of 71.69%. With services that span music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising, JOYY Inc’s last quarterly report revealed an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.69.

Future Projections and Stock Performance Indicators

Analysts project that the EPS for the current fiscal year will be $0.92 and expect a 40.55% increase in the next fiscal year. However, they foresee a long-term EPS decline of -1.39% over the next five years. JOYY Inc’s stock performance indicators show a quick ratio of 1.37, a price to sales ratio of 0.65, and a diluted EPS of -1.25 for the trailing twelve months.

The expected EPS for the coming quarter is $0.71, with a one-year forecast of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average stands at $39.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.35. Analysts have identified resistance levels at $35.47, $37.06, and $38.48, with support levels at $32.46, $31.04, and $29.45.

Impact of Muddy Waters Report

In a recent development, JOYY Inc.’s shares bounced 13.5% in premarket trading following a statement refuting a bearish report from short seller Muddy Waters. The company’s stock performance has received a consensus rating of Hold with an average rating score of 2.40. The company has a forecasted upside of 25.9% from its current price. Notably, JOYY pays a dividend higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks and is expected to grow earnings by 4.78% in the coming year.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
In the face of rising costs and a growing dearth of drivers, innovative technology is breathing new life into the trucking industry. This assertion is supported by Barrett Young, the chief marketing officer of Netradyne, a San Diego-based company striving to enhance road and driver safety through technology. Embracing Technological Solutions According to Young, fleet
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
Swiss Agency Prioritizes Private Sector Engagement in Development Strategy
4 mins ago
Swiss Agency Prioritizes Private Sector Engagement in Development Strategy
Samsung Card Tops NCSI for the 10th Year, Setting Standards for the Credit Card Industry
5 mins ago
Samsung Card Tops NCSI for the 10th Year, Setting Standards for the Credit Card Industry
Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment
32 seconds ago
Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment
United Oil & Gas Strikes Success with ASD S-1X Exploration Well
1 min ago
United Oil & Gas Strikes Success with ASD S-1X Exploration Well
Wilmette Residents Voice Opposition to Proposed McDonald's Drive-Thru
4 mins ago
Wilmette Residents Voice Opposition to Proposed McDonald's Drive-Thru
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
28 seconds
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
1 min
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
1 min
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
1 min
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
1 min
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
1 min
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
1 min
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus
2 mins
DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
3 mins
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app