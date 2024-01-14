Joyce Randolph: ‘The Honeymooners’ Star Passes Away at 99

The world of television has lost a treasured icon. Joyce Randolph, who etched her name in the annals of entertainment history with her portrayal of Trixie Norton in the timeless sitcom ‘The Honeymooners,’ has passed away. She was 99.

A Life Well-Lived

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Joyce Randolph took her final bow on a Saturday, at her home in New York City, dying peacefully in her sleep. The ravages of old age, which had rendered her unable to walk, had necessitated hospice care in her final days. Her son, Randy, confirmed her passing and announced that she would be cremated, requesting donations to the Entertainment Community Fund in lieu of flowers.

A Storied Career

Randolph’s claim to fame, ‘The Honeymooners,’ first graced the screens of CBS in 1955. Despite running for a single season, the show carved a permanent niche for itself in the annals of comedy. A total of 39 episodes were filmed, an apparently short run that belied the enduring popularity the show would enjoy in the years to come. Randolph was roped into the cast after her talent was spotted by Jackie Gleason in a chewing gum commercial. Gleason portrayed Ralph Kramden, with Art Carney and Audrey Meadows playing Ed Norton and Alice Kramden respectively. Randolph’s character, Trixie, was Ed Norton’s wife and the Kramdens’ close friend and neighbor.

The End of an Era

The passing of Joyce Randolph signifies the end of an era, as she was the last surviving member of the main cast of ‘The Honeymooners.’ Her legacy, however, lives on in the hearts of generations of viewers who continue to find joy in the sitcom’s timeless humor.