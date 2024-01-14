en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Joyce Randolph: ‘The Honeymooners’ Star Passes Away at 99

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Joyce Randolph: ‘The Honeymooners’ Star Passes Away at 99

The world of television has lost a treasured icon. Joyce Randolph, who etched her name in the annals of entertainment history with her portrayal of Trixie Norton in the timeless sitcom ‘The Honeymooners,’ has passed away. She was 99.

A Life Well-Lived

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Joyce Randolph took her final bow on a Saturday, at her home in New York City, dying peacefully in her sleep. The ravages of old age, which had rendered her unable to walk, had necessitated hospice care in her final days. Her son, Randy, confirmed her passing and announced that she would be cremated, requesting donations to the Entertainment Community Fund in lieu of flowers.

A Storied Career

Randolph’s claim to fame, ‘The Honeymooners,’ first graced the screens of CBS in 1955. Despite running for a single season, the show carved a permanent niche for itself in the annals of comedy. A total of 39 episodes were filmed, an apparently short run that belied the enduring popularity the show would enjoy in the years to come. Randolph was roped into the cast after her talent was spotted by Jackie Gleason in a chewing gum commercial. Gleason portrayed Ralph Kramden, with Art Carney and Audrey Meadows playing Ed Norton and Alice Kramden respectively. Randolph’s character, Trixie, was Ed Norton’s wife and the Kramdens’ close friend and neighbor.

The End of an Era

The passing of Joyce Randolph signifies the end of an era, as she was the last surviving member of the main cast of ‘The Honeymooners.’ Her legacy, however, lives on in the hearts of generations of viewers who continue to find joy in the sitcom’s timeless humor.

0
Obituary United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
2 hours ago
Funeral Service and Visitation Announced for Abbey Justine Dotson
The world will bid a final farewell to Abbey Justine Dotson, 40, formerly of Portland, in a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 18th at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. Dotson, a vibrant soul remembered for her love of purple, passed away on January 2nd, leaving a void in
Funeral Service and Visitation Announced for Abbey Justine Dotson
Lev Rubinstein, Influential Russian Poet and Dissident, Dies at 76
6 hours ago
Lev Rubinstein, Influential Russian Poet and Dissident, Dies at 76
Veteran Journalist Kamal Ratna Tuladhar: An Era Ends at 67
9 hours ago
Veteran Journalist Kamal Ratna Tuladhar: An Era Ends at 67
A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024
2 hours ago
A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024
John Orr: A Legacy of Business, Golf, and Philanthropy
4 hours ago
John Orr: A Legacy of Business, Golf, and Philanthropy
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
5 hours ago
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
2 mins
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
5 mins
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
7 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
9 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
10 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
10 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
13 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
15 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
16 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
22 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app