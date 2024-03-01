JOY Musical Theatre Unveils 'The Sound of Music' in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, March 2024

JOY Musical Theatre is set to dazzle audiences with its rendition of the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, 'The Sound of Music,' at the Christ Community Church auditorium in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, from March 14-16, 2024. Directed by Julie Kuntz Bame, this production promises a heartwarming experience with tickets available for just $5.

Advertisment

A Cast of Local Talent

Leading the cast is Abigail Zachrich as Maria Rainer, with Trevor Achtyes playing Captain Gorg von Trapp. The production also features Priscilla Bloomer as Mother Abbess and Ethan Walz as Max Detweiler, among others. Notably, the von Trapp children are portrayed by a group of talented young actors from the surrounding counties, all of whom are homeschooled. This diverse cast brings together the community's best talent to tell the story of Maria and the von Trapp family's musical journey and moral courage against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied Austria.

Behind the Scenes

Advertisment

The production's success is also attributed to its dedicated behind-the-scenes team. Julie Kuntz Bame not only directs but produces the show, alongside a skilled team including Antoinette Bloomer as assistant director and Monica Monachino as musical director. The technical aspects are managed by Brad Bloomer, with Marion Kessler as stage manager, ensuring that every performance runs smoothly. This collaborative effort underscores the community's commitment to bringing high-quality theater to Ridgeville Corners.

Why 'The Sound of Music' Matters Today

'The Sound of Music' remains a timeless classic, resonating with audiences for its themes of love, family, and resilience in the face of tyranny. JOY Musical Theatre's production is not just a showcase of local talent but also a reminder of the power of music and unity in challenging times. As the world continues to face its own challenges, the story of the von Trapp family's courage and hope serves as an inspiration to all.

This production of 'The Sound of Music' is more than just another musical; it's a celebration of community, art, and the enduring human spirit. With its talented cast and the dedicated team behind it, JOY Musical Theatre's show is poised to be a memorable event for Ridgeville Corners and beyond, reminding us of the joy and hope that music can bring into our lives.