en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Journalism’s New Era: CQ Roll Call and Central Oregon Papers Move to Unionize

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Journalism’s New Era: CQ Roll Call and Central Oregon Papers Move to Unionize

In a bold move signaling a significant shift in the journalism industry, employees at CQ Roll Call, a well-established news outlet, have initiated steps to form a union, christened the CQ Roll Call Guild. Aligning with the NewsGuild-CWA, the initiative is a response to perceived imbalances within the organization, despite its overall profitability. Key issues at the heart of the unionization effort include the quest for fair pay, comprehensive benefits, robust job protections, and increased management transparency.

Unionization Amid Profitability

Despite the financial success of the news outlet, employees such as features reporter Jim Saksa have observed a diminishing newsroom rather than a reinvestment in human resources. This observation has sparked their decision to unionize, hoping to leverage collective bargaining to rectify these issues. Unfortunately, FiscalNote, the parent company of CQ Roll Call, has declined to voluntarily acknowledge the proposed union.

Seeking Validation from the National Labor Relations Board

Undeterred by FiscalNote’s stance, the workers at CQ Roll Call have escalated their cause to the National Labor Relations Board. They aspire to secure an election, a necessary step in the formal establishment of their guild. Their pursuit for recognition and reform reflects a broader trend across the journalism industry, where workers are increasingly demanding a greater say in their professional environments.

Central Oregon NewsGuild: A Parallel Movement

In a similar vein, staff at two Central Oregon papers, The Bulletin and The Redmond Spokesman, have voted in favor of unionization, leading to the formation of the Central Oregon NewsGuild, TNG-CWA Local 37082. The move comes in the wake of escalating living costs and a sense of job insecurity pervasive in journalism. General assignment reporter Morgan Owen, a staunch supporter of unionization at The Bulletin, advocates for job security and improved wages. While acknowledging the support of EO Media Group, Owen underscores the need for broader reform in the industry.

As workers at both CQ Roll Call and Central Oregon Papers stand united in their quest for a more equitable workspace, their actions signify a potential turning point in journalism, with the industry slowly but surely moving towards a more democratic and transparent model.

0
Business Newsroom United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Deconstructing Capital Gains Tax: A Guide to 2024 Rates and Implications
The capital gains tax, a levy imposed on the profits earned from the sale of investments, is a complex yet crucial aspect of financial management. This tax, impacting a wide range of assets from stocks to jewelry, can trigger significant implications for investors. Understanding Short-term and Long-term Capital Gains In the realm of capital gains
Deconstructing Capital Gains Tax: A Guide to 2024 Rates and Implications
Jersey Grapples with 7% Unemployment Surge; Back to Work Programme Cushions Impact
4 mins ago
Jersey Grapples with 7% Unemployment Surge; Back to Work Programme Cushions Impact
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone Tinged with Risk
6 mins ago
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone Tinged with Risk
Sri Lanka and India Foster Trade Ties: A Meet of Mutual Interests
39 seconds ago
Sri Lanka and India Foster Trade Ties: A Meet of Mutual Interests
IRS Unveils Updated Schedule 1 Tax Form: New Section for Cryptocurrency Transactions Included
2 mins ago
IRS Unveils Updated Schedule 1 Tax Form: New Section for Cryptocurrency Transactions Included
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos
2 mins ago
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
8 seconds
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
15 seconds
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
29 seconds
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
Iowa Caucuses: Trump, DeSantis, and Haley Vie for Momentum
34 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Trump, DeSantis, and Haley Vie for Momentum
Maine Celtics' Strategic Bench Boost Leads to G League Victory
34 seconds
Maine Celtics' Strategic Bench Boost Leads to G League Victory
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
1 min
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
2 mins
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
2 mins
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
Key Red Bull Engineer Andor Hegedus Joins Aston Martin for 2024 Formula 1 Season
2 mins
Key Red Bull Engineer Andor Hegedus Joins Aston Martin for 2024 Formula 1 Season
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app