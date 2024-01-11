Journalism’s New Era: CQ Roll Call and Central Oregon Papers Move to Unionize

In a bold move signaling a significant shift in the journalism industry, employees at CQ Roll Call, a well-established news outlet, have initiated steps to form a union, christened the CQ Roll Call Guild. Aligning with the NewsGuild-CWA, the initiative is a response to perceived imbalances within the organization, despite its overall profitability. Key issues at the heart of the unionization effort include the quest for fair pay, comprehensive benefits, robust job protections, and increased management transparency.

Unionization Amid Profitability

Despite the financial success of the news outlet, employees such as features reporter Jim Saksa have observed a diminishing newsroom rather than a reinvestment in human resources. This observation has sparked their decision to unionize, hoping to leverage collective bargaining to rectify these issues. Unfortunately, FiscalNote, the parent company of CQ Roll Call, has declined to voluntarily acknowledge the proposed union.

Seeking Validation from the National Labor Relations Board

Undeterred by FiscalNote’s stance, the workers at CQ Roll Call have escalated their cause to the National Labor Relations Board. They aspire to secure an election, a necessary step in the formal establishment of their guild. Their pursuit for recognition and reform reflects a broader trend across the journalism industry, where workers are increasingly demanding a greater say in their professional environments.

Central Oregon NewsGuild: A Parallel Movement

In a similar vein, staff at two Central Oregon papers, The Bulletin and The Redmond Spokesman, have voted in favor of unionization, leading to the formation of the Central Oregon NewsGuild, TNG-CWA Local 37082. The move comes in the wake of escalating living costs and a sense of job insecurity pervasive in journalism. General assignment reporter Morgan Owen, a staunch supporter of unionization at The Bulletin, advocates for job security and improved wages. While acknowledging the support of EO Media Group, Owen underscores the need for broader reform in the industry.

As workers at both CQ Roll Call and Central Oregon Papers stand united in their quest for a more equitable workspace, their actions signify a potential turning point in journalism, with the industry slowly but surely moving towards a more democratic and transparent model.