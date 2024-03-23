Josie Totah Embraces Diverse Roles Beyond LGBTQ+ in 'The Buccaneers', Wins SCAD TVFest Rising Star

Josie Totah, known for her role in 'The Buccaneers', a series that plunges into the lives of five affluent young women in 1870s New York, recently shared her openness to exploring a wide range of acting roles, not limited to LGBTQ+ characters. Totah's commitment to diverse storytelling was highlighted during her acceptance speech for the SCAD TVFest Rising Star Award in February 2024. She underscores the importance of following compelling narratives, regardless of the character's background.

Breaking Barriers in Acting

In her conversation with PEOPLE, Totah expressed her enthusiasm for being part of productions that tell unique and impactful stories. 'The Buccaneers', set against the backdrop of New York and London's high society, offers a lens into the aspirations and challenges of its characters, including Totah's Mabel Elmsworth. Despite the historical setting's restrictive gender norms, Totah's role is a testament to her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters, showcasing her versatility as an actor.

Championing Diversity and Inclusion

Since coming out as a transgender woman in 2018, Totah has become an influential voice for inclusivity in the entertainment industry. Her choice of roles reflects a commitment to not only telling LGBTQ+ stories but also engaging with narratives that resonate on a human level, regardless of the character's identity. This approach has garnered Totah praise for contributing to a more diverse and representative media landscape, where stories from all walks of life can find a platform.

Looking to the Future

As Totah continues to navigate her promising career, her work on 'The Buccaneers' and her willingness to explore a broad spectrum of roles highlight an exciting trajectory. With her SCAD TVFest Rising Star Award, Totah's influence as an actor and advocate for diversity in storytelling is poised to grow, promising to bring fresh perspectives and rich narratives to audiences worldwide.

Through her journey, Totah not only challenges traditional casting norms but also inspires a new generation of actors to pursue roles that resonate with them, irrespective of societal expectations. Her dedication to storytelling over typecasting marks a significant step towards a more inclusive and dynamic entertainment industry.