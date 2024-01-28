Joshua Kushner: Venture Capital Powerhouse Beyond the Public Spotlight

For many, Joshua Kushner is recognized as the brother of Jared Kushner, former advisor to Donald Trump, and the husband of globally known Victoria's Secret model, Karlie Kloss. However, this young investor has carved out a niche for himself in the world of venture capital, amassing a net worth of $3.6 billion, as per Forbes. Despite being in the public eye due to his high-profile relations and marriage, Kushner has made a name for himself through his venture capital firm, Thrive Capital.

Thrive Capital: Fueling the Future

At the tender age of 24 in 2009, Joshua Kushner founded Thrive Capital. The VC firm has since made a significant impact on the startup ecosystem, backing some of the most successful companies of the decade, including Instagram, Spotify, ClassPass, and Skims. These investments have not only skyrocketed the firm's portfolio but also cemented Kushner's reputation as a shrewd investor.

A High-Profile Life

The life of Joshua Kushner has always been under the lens due to his high-profile relationships. Kushner and Karlie Kloss met when she was only 19. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and now share two children. Despite their demanding careers, Kushner and Kloss have managed to maintain a solid relationship, often seen together at various public events.

Family Ties and Politics

While Joshua Kushner's political views significantly differ from those of his brother Jared and sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, he has managed to maintain a close relationship with them. Kushner and Kloss recently purchased a home near Jared and Ivanka in Miami, showcasing the strength of their familial bond. Despite the intertwining of their personal and political lives, Kushner continues to focus on his venture capital pursuits, reshaping the business landscape with his strategic investments.