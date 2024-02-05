Joshua King Discusses the Future of AM Radio and All-Digital Transition

In an insightful discourse on the future of AM radio, Joshua King, the president/CEO of Kintronic Labs, sheds light on the potential of all-digital AM HD Radio in the United States. An industry veteran, King navigates through the complexities of the digital transition, offering a nuanced perspective on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The Promise of Digital Transition

King suggests that while talk radio stations may see limited gains from the digital transition, music-oriented stations stand to gain significantly. The transition to digital could breathe new life into these stations by dramatically improving sound quality. However, King cautions that the success of this transition hinges on effective promotion, particularly in densely populated urban areas where the listener base is most concentrated.

Learning from Global Digital Adoption

Turning his attention to the international landscape, King advocates for U.S. radio station owners to take a leaf out of the global adoption book of Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM). This widespread acceptance of DRM, he argues, is testament to the enduring value of AM radio as a medium of mass communication. King's insights resonate with a broader narrative within the industry that views AM radio not as a relic of the past but as a platform poised for reinvention.

The Real Estate Dilemma and the Multiplexing Solution

As real estate values soar, many AM stations find themselves encircled by development, a sharp contrast to their original locations amidst open fields. This reality has prompted a trend towards multiplexing - the technique of combining multiple AM frequencies to optimize land use. However, multiplexing leads to more complex antenna system designs, adding another layer of challenge to the digital transition.

Efficient Land Management Strategies and Optimizing Audio Processing

King offers a solution to this real estate conundrum by suggesting collocation strategies for broadcasters, such as diplexing, to manage land efficiently. In addition, he advises AM stations to optimize their audio processing for the narrow bandwidth of car receivers. This focused approach, he argues, will ensure listeners enjoy the best sound quality, essential for the success of the digital transition.