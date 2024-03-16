Josh Lucas' Girlfriend Prefers Patrick Dempsey in 'Sweet Home Alabama': Romance Rivalry Revealed

At the recent premiere of Palm Royale, Josh Lucas shared a humorous insight into his relationship with girlfriend Brianna Ruffalo, revealing her unexpected allegiance in Lucas' famed 2002 rom-com, Sweet Home Alabama. Brianna Ruffalo, an ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist, candidly expressed her preference for Patrick Dempsey's character over Lucas', creating a playful contention between the couple.

Unexpected Team Allegiance

In Sweet Home Alabama, Lucas portrays Jake Perry, the estranged husband who competes with Dempsey's character, Andrew Hennings, for the affection of Reese Witherspoon's Melanie Smooter. Despite the on-screen romance rekindling between Jake and Melanie, Ruffalo finds herself rooting for Dempsey's character, sharing that she's "team Patrick Dempsey." This revelation adds an amusing dynamic to their relationship, with Lucas joking about Ruffalo's preference causing an "ongoing problem."

A Playful Contention

Lucas recounted an attempt to watch Sweet Home Alabama together, only for Ruffalo to fall asleep shortly into the movie, yet firmly maintaining her support for Dempsey. This lighthearted dispute highlights the enduring impact of the film's love triangle on its audience, even influencing the personal lives of those involved in its making. Despite this, Ruffalo's support for Lucas remains unwavering off-screen, as evidenced by her enthusiastic praise for Lucas and his work in Palm Royale on social media.

The debate over Jake and Andrew's rightful place in Melanie's heart reflects the ongoing legacy of Sweet Home Alabama's love triangle, captivating fans years after its release. Lucas' recent comments have reignited interest in the film and its characters, sparking conversations about loyalty, love, and the complexities of romantic relationships both on and off-screen.