Josh Levi Wows in Latest UPROXX Sessions with 'She Keeps Coming', Nods to Beyoncé

Josh Levi, the multifaceted artist from Texas, has once again captivated audiences with his latest performance on UPROXX Sessions. This week, Levi showcased his single "She Keeps Coming" from his 2022 project DISC TWO, marking a striking contrast to the upbeat vibes of "Birthday Dance". His performance not only highlighted his musical versatility but also paid homage to Beyoncé, blending his unique style with a nod to one of his musical inspirations.

From Upbeat to Soulful

After setting the stage with "Birthday Dance," Levi takes a deeper, more introspective turn with "She Keeps Coming". This chest-beating ballad exudes confidence as Levi communicates to a romantic rival about their shared interest's preference for him. The song's title cleverly plays on words, suggesting a deeper narrative of rivalry and attraction. Levi's performance is imbued with emotion, showcasing his range as an artist and his ability to connect with the audience on various levels.

Inspiration from Beyoncé

Levi's performance was not just a showcase of his own musical talents but also a tribute to one of his biggest inspirations, Beyoncé. Slipping in lyrics from Beyoncé's 2003 hit "Crazy In Love," Levi seamlessly blends his admiration for the icon with his artistic expression. This nod to Beyoncé adds an extra layer of depth to his performance, illustrating the influence she has had on his music and performance style.

UPROXX Sessions: A Platform for Emerging Talent

UPROXX Sessions continues to be a pivotal platform for up-and-coming artists like Josh Levi. With creative direction from the LA promotion collective Ham On Everything and set design by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions provides a unique space for artists to share their work with a broader audience. Levi's recent performances on the show not only highlight his growth as an artist but also underscore the importance of platforms like UPROXX Sessions in discovering and promoting new talent.

Josh Levi's return to UPROXX Sessions with "She Keeps Coming" has once again demonstrated his dynamic range as an artist. From upbeat pop anthems to soulful ballads, Levi continues to evolve and impress with each performance. His ability to pay homage to musical legends like Beyoncé while carving out his own unique space in the industry is a testament to his talent and dedication. As Levi continues to rise, his performances on platforms like UPROXX Sessions offer a glimpse into the future of music, where innovation and inspiration converge.