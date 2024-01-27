Josh Hubbard: From Ole Miss Commit to Rising Star at Mississippi State

Josh Hubbard, a fresh-faced revelation for Mississippi State basketball, took center stage in the recent victory over No. 6 Auburn, scoring a crucial 17 points to secure the Bulldogs a 64-58 triumph. This watershed moment not only marked Mississippi State's second top-10 win of the season but also underscored Hubbard's growing stature as a key player, averaging an impressive 21 points in these two games.

Hubbard's Emergence as a Key Player

Playing under the tutelage of Coach Chris Jans, Hubbard has been flourishing, demonstrating a remarkable knack for thriving under pressure and showcasing a complete skill set that is a boon for the Bulldogs. Despite his scoring prowess, Hubbard had primarily served as a bench player until the clash against Auburn, where he was thrust into the starting lineup just 90 minutes before the game.

From Ole Miss Commit to Bulldogs' Star

Hubbard's journey to Mississippi State was not without its twists and turns. Originally signed with Ole Miss, the sudden firing of Coach Kermit Davis led Hubbard to decommit and flip to Mississippi State. This decision proved fortuitous in the recent win and has set up an intriguing narrative as Hubbard prepares to face his former program, Ole Miss, in an upcoming clash.

Looking Ahead: The Chris Beard Era

As Mississippi State prepares to travel for the next game, all eyes will be on Hubbard. His performance against Ole Miss in the Chris Beard era is eagerly anticipated, and Coach Jans couldn't be happier to have Hubbard in his corner. In a testament to Hubbard's growing influence, Jans said, 'Hubbard's demeanor and work ethic are admirable. He has shown that he can step up in high-pressure situations.'