Josephine Wright, Defender of Gullah Land Rights, Passes Away at 94

Josephine Wright, the 94-year-old matriarch of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, who became a symbol of resistance against developers’ encroachment on historical family lands, passed away on Sunday. Wright’s struggle, particularly her high-profile legal battle with Bailey Point Investment LLC, received national attention, shedding light on the threats faced by the Gullah community’s ancestral lands.

A Fight for Ancestral Land

Wright’s home was a subject of a lawsuit by the developers who claimed parts of it were on their property. The legal tussle not only threatened her residence but also stirred fear of erasure of the Gullah community’s history. The Gullah people have inhabited the Hilton Head area since the Civil War, and their land has seen a significant decrease since 1956. Wright’s fight was not just for a piece of property, but for the preservation of a community’s legacy.

Celebrity Support and National Attention

Wright’s plight attracted the attention of celebrities like Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg, who rallied behind her cause. Perry, in particular, had pledged to build a new home for Wright, a promise that brought her story into the national spotlight. The support extended beyond the celebrity circle, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over $360,000 in her honor.

Legacy Continues

Despite Wright’s passing, her legacy continues to resonate. Perry expressed his condolences on Instagram, vowing to honor his commitment to the Wright family by handing over the new house to them. The mayor of Hilton Head Island also paid tribute to Wright, acknowledging her contributions to the island’s culture and history. The Josephine Wright Foundation, established in her honor, will continue to carry her legacy forward, ensuring that her story and the issues it highlighted remain in public consciousness.