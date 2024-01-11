Joseph Leone Joins Federman Steifman LLP as Partner, Bolstering the Firm’s Expertise in Real Estate Transactions

In a recent move reflecting its commitment to excellence and growth, specialized law firm Federman Steifman LLP has welcomed seasoned professional, Joseph Leone, as Partner. Anchored in New York, Leone is set to bring a new dimension to the firm’s prowess in complex real estate, structured finance, and corporate transactions, with his vast experience in commercial real estate transactions.

A Rich History of Professional Excellence

Joseph Leone’s career spans an impressive array of scales and complexities, with a reputation for handling high-profile deals with aplomb. His expertise includes a wide range of activities, from acquisitions to leasing, and mortgage and mezzanine lending. Leone has consistently demonstrated his prowess in dealings with a diverse clientele, including developers, investment funds, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), banks, and alternative lenders.

High-Profile Deals and Distinguished Background

Leone’s professional journey is marked by an impressive record of success, including the multi-billion-dollar acquisition of 245 Park Avenue and the financing of Brooklyn’s historic ‘Watchtower‘ building. His educational background is equally distinguished, with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University and a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center. Leone’s commitment to serving the community is evident from his election to the Planning & Zoning Commission of Weston, Connecticut.

Federman Steifman LLP: A Legacy of High-Caliber Service

Federman Steifman LLP has long prided itself on delivering high-caliber service. The firm’s 2023 record stands testament to this, with the successful management of over $7.5 billion in real estate transactions. With the addition of Joseph Leone, the firm anticipates an enhancement in its service offerings and a broadening of its client base, reinforcing its position as a leader in the field.