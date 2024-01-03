Joseph Larry Head: A Legacy Remembered

Central Illinois mourns the loss of a respected community figure, Joseph Larry Head, who passed away aged 79, on December 31, 2023. Known for his love of trapshooting, golf, and fishing, Joseph also served the Caterpillar company for over 35 years, leaving a lasting legacy.

End of a Legacy

Joseph Larry Head, a resident of Maroa, Illinois, breathed his last on the final day of 2023 at his family’s residence in Skokie. A life well-lived and dedicated to his work at Caterpillar, Joseph is survived by his three daughters, grandchildren, and siblings. His impact will echo through the halls of Caterpillar and in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Final Farewell

Funeral arrangements for the late Joseph Larry Head are being managed by Calvert Funeral Home located at 201 S. Center St., Clinton. The service is scheduled for 11 A.M. Friday, January 5, 2024, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and colleagues to pay their last respects to a man who left a mark on his community.

