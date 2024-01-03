en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Joseph Larry Head: A Legacy Remembered

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Joseph Larry Head: A Legacy Remembered

Central Illinois mourns the loss of a respected community figure, Joseph Larry Head, who passed away aged 79, on December 31, 2023. Known for his love of trapshooting, golf, and fishing, Joseph also served the Caterpillar company for over 35 years, leaving a lasting legacy.

End of a Legacy

Joseph Larry Head, a resident of Maroa, Illinois, breathed his last on the final day of 2023 at his family’s residence in Skokie. A life well-lived and dedicated to his work at Caterpillar, Joseph is survived by his three daughters, grandchildren, and siblings. His impact will echo through the halls of Caterpillar and in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Final Farewell

Funeral arrangements for the late Joseph Larry Head are being managed by Calvert Funeral Home located at 201 S. Center St., Clinton. The service is scheduled for 11 A.M. Friday, January 5, 2024, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and colleagues to pay their last respects to a man who left a mark on his community.

Staying Updated

Readers who wish to keep abreast of local news, including recent obituaries, are encouraged to subscribe to a dedicated service. By signing up and agreeing to the site’s user agreement and privacy policy, residents can have important updates delivered directly to their inboxes.

0
Local News Obituary United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Central Illinois: A Weekend of Activities and Community Solidarity

By Olalekan Adigun

Central Illinois: A Weekend of Engagements and Remembrances

By Momen Zellmi

Fairbury Mourns the Loss of Nonagenarian Joyce Crews; Funeral Arrangements with Duffy-Pils Memorial Home

By BNN Correspondents

A Weekend of Fun and Remembrance in Central Illinois

By BNN Correspondents

Ledbury Fire Station Invites Aspiring On-Call Firefighters for Awarene ...
@Local News · 11 mins
Ledbury Fire Station Invites Aspiring On-Call Firefighters for Awarene ...
heart comment 0
Hyndburn Community Groups Benefit from Council Leader’s Festive Funding

By Bijay Laxmi

Hyndburn Community Groups Benefit from Council Leader's Festive Funding
Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

By BNN Correspondents

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant

By Olalekan Adigun

Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Nelson’s Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nelson's Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
9 seconds
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
10 seconds
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
3 mins
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
3 mins
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
4 mins
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
4 mins
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
4 mins
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
4 mins
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
4 mins
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
14 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
18 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
48 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app