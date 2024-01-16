Jordan's PSUT Triumphs in Global Cybersecurity Competition

In an unprecedented show of skill and knowledge, Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), based in Amman, has clinched the top spot in the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition held at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in New York, USA. The PSUT team was the only non-US contingent among the 15 teams that competed, holding their ground against eminent American universities like Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which secured the second and third positions respectively.

Victorious Team Members

The winning team represented the King Hussein School of Computing Sciences and King Abdullah II School of Engineering at PSUT. The team comprised students and faculty members, namely Nizar Dradakah, Omar Hamada, Mustafa Shawwa, Hamza Sahat, Ahmad Jundi, and Sami Abdul Rahman. The team was guided by their supervisors Mohammad Ababneh and Qutaiba Bluwi. Their victory is a testament to their proficiency in cyber security, a field that is increasingly important in today's digital age.

Praise and Recognition

The team's achievement was lauded by Princess Sumaya Bint Al Hassan and the university president, Professor Wejdan Abu Elhaija. They commended the team for their expertise in cyber security that played a pivotal role in securing the win in the competition. The victory not only highlighted the team's capabilities, but also brought international recognition to PSUT.

Path to Victory

Before their global victory, PSUT had secured first place in the regional qualifiers, outshining 250 university teams from the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The global competition, sponsored by tech giant IBM among others, required teams to analyze networks for security vulnerabilities and create a comprehensive report for evaluation by the judges. The PSUT team's success is a clear indication of their superior ability to identify and address potential threats in the cybersecurity landscape.