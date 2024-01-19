Jordan D. Space Ascends to Dual Leadership Roles at Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bank, a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., has announced a crucial leadership change, promoting Jordan D. Space to the dual roles of president of the private bank and chief operating officer (COO). The changes took effect from January 12, 2024. Space, who brings to the table over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, steps into the shoes of Justin Webb, the newly appointed chief financial officer (CFO).

A New Chapter for Mid Penn Bank

Space first joined Mid Penn Bank in 2022 and played a pivotal role in the establishment of its private banking division. In his new capacity, he will oversee the loan and deposit operations groups, as well as the credit and credit administration functions. An integral part of his strategy will be to integrate noninterest income growth across various departments, including the Private Bank, the Trust and Wealth Management Group, and the Insurance Agency.

Confidence in Leadership

Rory G. Ritrievi, the CEO of Mid Penn, expressed his confidence in Space's leadership and his potential to drive revenue and operational excellence. Space's extensive experience in the financial services industry, including his previous roles as market president at S&T Bank and chief lending officer at Integrity Bank, equips him with a unique perspective and understanding of the industry. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.

Active in the Community

Not only is Space a seasoned banking professional, but he is also heavily involved in his local community. He serves on multiple committees and the Board of Trustees of Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Health, among other civic engagements. His contributions to the financial sector and the community did not go unnoticed, as he was recognized in 2021 as one of Central Penn Business Journal's Power 30 in Banking and Finance.

Mid Penn Bank, headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving its communities since 1868. With 49 retail locations and approximately $5 billion in assets, it offers an extensive range of financial products and services to cater to the diverse banking needs of its clientele.