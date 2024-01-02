Joplin Police Department to Host 59th Citizens Police Academy

The Joplin Police Department has announced the 59th installment of its immersive Citizens Police Academy, set to kick off in the spring of 2024. This free, 14-week program aims to provide a profound understanding of police operations through hands-on experiences led by veteran officers. The sessions will commence on February 1st, extending every Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., culminating on May 2nd with a graduation ceremony and dinner.

A Unique Learning Experience

The academy is designed to be an interactive journey into the heart of police work. Participants can expect to delve into a myriad of topics including crime scene investigations, narcotics probes, child abuse cases, vehicle stops, and SWAT operations. The program also offers insights into the use of force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement, and an introduction to the K9 unit. The sessions will be hosted at various locations across Joplin, adding a physical dimension to the learning experience and offering participants a tangible sense of the city’s law enforcement landscape.

Eligibility and Application

The Citizens Police Academy has room for a maximum of 25 participants, ensuring a personalized learning environment for each individual. Prospective attendees must be at least 21 years of age and pass a background check, affirming their suitability for the program. Applications can be submitted online through the Joplin Police Department’s website or directly at the department’s headquarters.

Building Bridges with the Community

The academy underscores the Joplin Police Department’s commitment to fostering a deeper sense of trust and understanding between its officers and the community they serve. It provides an invaluable opportunity for residents to engage with the inner workings of law enforcement, promoting transparency and collaboration. For any queries regarding the academy, Officer Lacey Baxter is available to provide further information, solidifying the department’s dedication to open communication.