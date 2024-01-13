en English
Jonesborough Braces for Winter: Lessons Learnt from Past Water Crisis

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Jonesborough Braces for Winter: Lessons Learnt from Past Water Crisis

As the residents of Jonesborough, Tennessee, brace for the onslaught of another winter, the chilling memories of last season’s significant water outage are hard to shake off. The anticipated arrival of severe cold and snow has revived concerns among locals who experienced the harsh reality of a waterless winter in December 2022. An Arctic blast had left 10,000 customers in the region without water for several days, with some enduring an agonizing wait for services to be restored.

Community Spirit in Crisis

Residents like Morgan Hensley and her grandfather, Beebe Hensley, recall the crisis vividly. Access to well water had transformed them into lifelines for neighbors grappling with the outage. The Hensleys’ story is a testament to the strength of community spirit that emerged amidst the crisis, highlighting how adversity often brings out the best in humanity.

Preventive Measures and Preparations

Jonesborough’s Water Quality Director, Artie White, assures that the water distribution department has taken steps to prevent a repetition of last winter’s events. These measures include the replacement of pipes that burst due to severe cold, and a collaboration with BrightRidge to trim trees around powerlines and the water treatment plant. In anticipation of the harsh weather, the town’s workers have been actively repairing water leaks and mainline breaks, preparing the town’s water infrastructure for the imminent winter.

Advice for Residents

White has advised residents to prepare their homes against freezing temperatures. These precautions involve sealing crawl spaces to prevent heat loss and maintaining a small, continuous stream of water running through faucets to prevent pipes freezing and bursting. The town has urged water customers to report any leaks, however minor, as workers are on standby round-the-clock to address such issues. This proactive approach underscores the town’s commitment to ensuring a secure water supply this winter.

United States Weather
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

