Jonesboro Airport Wins $5 Million for New Terminal After Tornado Destruction

Jonesboro Municipal Airport is set to embark on a significant transformation with a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. This funding, announced by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, marks a pivotal step toward replacing the terminal and hangars demolished by a tornado in March 2020. The project, complemented by an additional $1.3 million from the Airport Commission, aims to revitalize the airport's infrastructure, enhancing shipping services, regional travel, and job creation in Northeast Arkansas.

Revival After Tragedy

In March 2020, a devastating tornado swept through Jonesboro, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, including significant damage to the municipal airport. The announcement of the $5 million grant by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as part of the Economic Development Administration's efforts, represents a beacon of hope for the community. According to Airport Manager George Jackson, this grant, along with the airport's contribution, will fund the construction of a new terminal that seeks not only to replace what was lost but also to pave the way for modern, efficient facilities that can meet the growing demands of the region.

A Collaborative Effort

The initiative to rebuild Jonesboro's airport facilities has been a collaborative effort, involving discussions with local leaders and federal representatives. Mayor Harold Copenhaver highlighted the critical support from U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, and U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford in securing this grant. This collaboration underscores the project's significance in bolstering the community's resilience and ensuring a robust future for air travel in the area. The funding is part of the broader federal Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023, which allocates $483 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance for regions affected by major disasters in 2021 and 2022.

Looking to the Future

While the specific timeline for the construction of the new terminal has not been disclosed, the anticipation within the community is palpable. This project is not just about rebuilding what was lost; it's about reimagining the role of Jonesboro Municipal Airport as a cornerstone for regional growth, connectivity, and economic development. As the city moves forward with these plans, the new terminal is poised to become a symbol of resilience, innovation, and community spirit in Northeast Arkansas.

The $5 million grant for Jonesboro Municipal Airport heralds a new chapter in the city's recovery and growth following the 2020 tornado. With federal and local support, the project promises to enhance the airport's capacity and services, driving economic development and improving the quality of life for residents. As construction plans unfold, the community looks forward to the opportunities and advancements this new terminal will bring to the region.