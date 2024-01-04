Jones Walker Revives Tallahassee Office: A Strategic Expansion

Renowned New Orleans-based law firm, Jones Walker, has announced the revival of its Tallahassee office, marking an important shift in their strategic growth plan. This move comes after an agreement in 2019 that saw its lawyers transition to the Orlando-based firm, Dean Mead. With its roots tracing back to 2013, the original establishment of Jones Walker’s Tallahassee office was led by the legal expert, Marc Dunbar.

Reunification of the Dunbars

Following the prior arrangement, Marc Dunbar joined forces with his father, Pete Dunbar, who managed Dean Mead’s Tallahassee branch. The reestablishment of the Jones Walker office in the state capital will see Marc Dunbar reprising his role as the head of operations, with his father, Pete, supporting as a special counsel.

Beyond the Capacities of Dean Mead

The decision to reopen the office was primarily influenced by the exponential growth of the partners’ practices, which reportedly exceeded the capacity that Dean Mead could accommodate. This development prompted several lobbyists, previously part of the team, to express interest in rejoining Jones Walker. The firm anticipates this move will allow them to maximize their client delivery platform and strengthen their tax and litigation practices in Florida.

Commitment to Comprehensive Legal Services

This expansion is seen as a reflection of Jones Walker’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal services across the United States. With the addition of the revived Tallahassee office, Jones Walker now boasts 16 locations spread across eight states and the District of Columbia. The firm is eagerly looking forward to reestablishing itself in the Tallahassee market and reinforcing its presence in the legal landscape of Florida.