en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jones Walker Revives Tallahassee Office: A Strategic Expansion

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Jones Walker Revives Tallahassee Office: A Strategic Expansion

Renowned New Orleans-based law firm, Jones Walker, has announced the revival of its Tallahassee office, marking an important shift in their strategic growth plan. This move comes after an agreement in 2019 that saw its lawyers transition to the Orlando-based firm, Dean Mead. With its roots tracing back to 2013, the original establishment of Jones Walker’s Tallahassee office was led by the legal expert, Marc Dunbar.

Reunification of the Dunbars

Following the prior arrangement, Marc Dunbar joined forces with his father, Pete Dunbar, who managed Dean Mead’s Tallahassee branch. The reestablishment of the Jones Walker office in the state capital will see Marc Dunbar reprising his role as the head of operations, with his father, Pete, supporting as a special counsel.

Beyond the Capacities of Dean Mead

The decision to reopen the office was primarily influenced by the exponential growth of the partners’ practices, which reportedly exceeded the capacity that Dean Mead could accommodate. This development prompted several lobbyists, previously part of the team, to express interest in rejoining Jones Walker. The firm anticipates this move will allow them to maximize their client delivery platform and strengthen their tax and litigation practices in Florida.

Commitment to Comprehensive Legal Services

This expansion is seen as a reflection of Jones Walker’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal services across the United States. With the addition of the revived Tallahassee office, Jones Walker now boasts 16 locations spread across eight states and the District of Columbia. The firm is eagerly looking forward to reestablishing itself in the Tallahassee market and reinforcing its presence in the legal landscape of Florida.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
59 seconds ago
Understanding the Current Mortgage Demand and Housing Market
The housing market, a key indicator of the health of the economy, has been experiencing significant fluctuations. In a recent discussion on ‘The Exchange,’ CNBC’s Diana Olick and Andy Walden, the Vice President of Enterprise Research at ICE Mortgage Technology, delved into the current state of the housing market and mortgage demand. They touched on
Understanding the Current Mortgage Demand and Housing Market
Asian Currencies Hold Stable Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Turbulence
3 mins ago
Asian Currencies Hold Stable Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Turbulence
Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%
4 mins ago
Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%
Mexico Executes Historic $7.5 Billion Debt Placement Amid Election Year
2 mins ago
Mexico Executes Historic $7.5 Billion Debt Placement Amid Election Year
Cali Grill Closes: A Sign of Changing Restaurant Landscape in San Luis Obispo County
3 mins ago
Cali Grill Closes: A Sign of Changing Restaurant Landscape in San Luis Obispo County
CGC Addresses Tampered Comic Book Incident: Offers Review and Compensation
3 mins ago
CGC Addresses Tampered Comic Book Incident: Offers Review and Compensation
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamilton County Commissioners Seek Assistance for Pension Plan Oversight
13 seconds
Hamilton County Commissioners Seek Assistance for Pension Plan Oversight
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
21 seconds
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
29 seconds
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
43 seconds
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
45 seconds
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
1 min
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
1 min
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
2 mins
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
2 mins
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app