Jones Walker Expands Team with Three Expert Environmental Litigators

Jones Walker, a prestigious law firm, recently announced the addition of three new attorneys to its roster, each specializing in the intricate realm of environmental litigation. The managing partner of Jones Walker expressed excitement over the depth of expertise and experience these attorneys bring, particularly in the challenging environmental litigation sector. The newcomers, Philip, Rachel, and Jessica, come with a strong background in various aspects of environmental and energy litigation, ready to tackle the complexities of the field.

Expertise in Environmental Litigation

Philip, the first of the new additions, is a civil litigator with a rich history of representing oil and gas companies. His experience spans a wide array of disputes including landowner contamination, lease disagreements, and toxic tort claims, among others. Philip is lauded for his ability to develop effective litigation strategies that not only aim for the best outcomes for his clients but also manage litigation costs efficiently. Learn more about Philip's experience.

Bringing a Fresh Perspective

Rachel specializes in environmental and energy litigation with a keen focus on landowner contamination claims, contract disputes, and land loss claims. Her vast knowledge of oil and gas operations and the relevant state and federal regulations positions her as a crucial asset for the firm. Rachel's approach to fact investigation and case assessment, along with her advice on discovery compliance and document review projects, underscores the strategic depth she brings to the team. Discover more about Rachel's background.

A Versatile Litigator Joins the Team

Jessica, the third addition, is a litigator specializing in land use, natural resources, and environmental law. She has dealt with a broad spectrum of issues related to large-scale project development in energy, water, transportation, and infrastructure. Jessica's advice on transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters serves a diverse range of clients, including private-sector, public agency, tribal, and nonprofit clients. Her versatile experience is expected to bolster Jones Walker's capacity to address complex environmental issues. Learn about Jessica's expertise.

The integration of Philip, Rachel, and Jessica into Jones Walker's team marks a significant enhancement of the firm's environmental litigation capabilities. With their combined wealth of experience and specialized knowledge, Jones Walker is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of environmental law and litigation, offering robust solutions to its clients. The addition of these attorneys underlines the firm's commitment to excellence and its continuous effort to remain at the forefront of environmental litigation.