Jonathan Roumie of 'The Chosen' to Speak at CUA Commencement 2024, Receives Honorary Degree

Jonathan Roumie, the actor celebrated for his portrayal of Jesus in the hit series "The Chosen," has been announced as the commencement speaker for The Catholic University of America's (CUA) 2024 spring ceremony. This event, set to occur on May 11, underscores the intersection of faith and education, spotlighting Roumie's significant influence through his role and broader contributions to religious and interfaith dialogue.

From Screen to Podium

Roumie's engagement with CUA as the commencement speaker reflects not just his acting achievements but also his active participation in faith-based communities and initiatives. Besides his acclaimed role in "The Chosen," Roumie has extended his influence through the Hallow prayer and meditation app and as a ministry leader. His involvement in the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and his substantial social media following underscore his role as an influential figure in modern Christianity.

An Honorary Acknowledgment

In addition to addressing the graduates, Roumie will be honored with an honorary doctoral degree from CUA, a gesture that highlights the profound impact of his work in portraying Christian narratives. Alongside Roumie, other notable figures such as Rabbi Jack Bemporad, John Finnis, Teresa Pitt Green, and Father Piotr Nawrot will be recognized for their contributions to interfaith dialogue, legal and political thought, victim advocacy, and cultural preservation, respectively.

A Celebration of Faith and Academia

The choice of Roumie as a commencement speaker ties into CUA's broader mission to fuse academic excellence with faith-based education. The university's recent launch of its "Lead with Light" brand platform further emphasizes this commitment, promising a future where education is deeply intertwined with Christian values. As around 1,300 students prepare to graduate on the steps of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Roumie's upcoming speech symbolizes a bridge between the realms of faith, education, and the arts, offering graduates a unique perspective on living a life inspired by faith and purpose.