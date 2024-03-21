Jonathan Roumie of 'The Chosen' to Inspire at Catholic University's 2024 Commencement

Jonathan Roumie, celebrated for his role as Jesus in "The Chosen," is set to grace The Catholic University of America's (CUA) spring 2024 commencement. Announced by CUA President Peter Kilpatrick on March 20, Roumie's selection underscores his influential portrayal and his embodiment of Catholic virtues through various platforms, including the Hallow prayer app and his significant social media presence.

From Screen to Podium

Roumie's journey from portraying Jesus Christ in the globally acclaimed series "The Chosen" to speaking at CUA's commencement is a testament to his profound impact on audiences worldwide. His role has not only endeared him to millions but also positioned him as a compelling voice within the Catholic community. Roumie's involvement in faith-based initiatives and his vocal support for Catholic teachings have made him a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.

A Celebration of Faith and Achievement

The commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 11, promises to be a memorable event, taking place against the iconic backdrop of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Approximately 1,300 graduating students will be in attendance, eagerly awaiting insights from Roumie on leading an inspired, fulfilling, and faithful life. The event will also honor other distinguished individuals, including Rabbi Jack Bemporad and Professor John Finnis, highlighting CUA's commitment to interfaith dialogue and academic excellence.

CUA's Vision for the Future

Under the leadership of President Kilpatrick, CUA recently unveiled its "Lead with Light" brand platform, encapsulating its dedication to academic excellence and a Christ-centered community. The selection of Roumie as commencement speaker aligns perfectly with this vision, promising to inspire both graduates and the wider community to use their talents in service of God and humanity.

As the Catholic University of America prepares to welcome Jonathan Roumie, the anticipation underscores a broader recognition of the power of faith, talent, and dedication to effect positive change. Roumie's upcoming address at the 2024 commencement is more than a celebration of academic achievement; it is a call to live out one's faith through action, echoing the very lessons he has embodied through his portrayal of Jesus Christ.