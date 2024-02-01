Jonathan Firestone Appointed as Co-President, Global Debt & Structured Finance by Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc., a prominent commercial real estate advisor, has named Jonathan Firestone as Co-President, Global Debt & Structured Finance. Firestone, boasting over two decades of industry expertise, will co-steer the company's debt platform alongside Jordan Roeschlaub. Firestone's appointment is a critical part of Newmark's strategy to consolidate and bolster its talent pool, aiming to provide all-encompassing services to its clientele.

Firestone's Notable Contribution to Eastdil Secured

In his previous tenure at Eastdil Secured, Firestone played a significant role in advancing their debt, structured finance, and loan sale businesses. His rich experience and deep understanding of the industry dynamics are expected to be pivotal in his new role at Newmark.

Newmark's Vision for Growth and Expansion

CEO Barry Gosin extolled Firestone's generational talent, expressing excitement for the potential growth and change he is likely to usher in. Chad Lavender, President of Capital Markets for North America, underlined the collaborative ethos of the debt and equity platform, crafted to extend comprehensive advice to clients. Doug Harmon, Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets, remarked on the increasingly intricate market dynamics and Firestone's anticipated impact on the team's national strategy.

Strategic Hiring and Newmark's Commitment to Excellence

Newmark's recent activities, including its advisory role to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on a $60 billion loan portfolio, underscore the company's commitment to establishing a leading global capital markets firm. The company has been on a hiring spree, actively recruiting top professionals from the industry. This aggressive hiring strategy, combined with Firestone's appointment, mirrors Newmark's strategic vision for excellence in client service, technology, and market intelligence.