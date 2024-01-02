Jona S. Raasch Resigns as COO of National Research Corporation

Jona S. Raasch, the longstanding Chief Operating Officer of National Research Corporation, a Delaware-registered company, has announced her retirement from the executive role, effective December 31, 2023. Although she is stepping down as COO, Raasch will maintain her affiliation with the company in various other roles.

A Unanimous Voice of Gratitude

National Research Corporation has publicly expressed its acknowledgment and gratitude for Raasch’s unwavering commitment to the organization, spanning over three decades. Her leadership has been a significant pillar in the company’s development, driving it towards its current standing in the corporate landscape.

Leadership Legacy and Future Prospects

Over the years, Raasch has left an indelible mark on National Research Corporation with her leadership ethos and operational acumen. Her departure from the executive role opens up a new chapter, both for her and for the company. The announcement, however, didn’t shed light on the reasons behind Raasch’s decision to resign from her role as COO or on who will succeed her.

The Officer at National Research Corp. and as the President & Chief Executive Officer at The Governance Institute, is a subsidiary of National Research Corp. In the past, Raasch held the position of Chief Operating Officer at National Research Corp. and was a Principal at ACNielsen Corp.