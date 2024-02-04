Johnstown Tomahawks Team Up with Backpack Project to Fight Child Hunger

In a commendable act of solidarity, the Johnstown Tomahawks, a renowned hockey team based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, teamed up with the Cambria County Backpack Project in an effort to battle child hunger within their community. The Tomahawks dedicated a portion of ticket sales from their games on February 2nd and 3rd against the Danbury Hat Tricks to fortify the Backpack Project's cause. Additionally, fans who attended the games were urged to contribute non-perishable food items to the initiative.

Charitable Partnership for a Noble Cause

The collaboration between the Tomahawks and the Backpack Project is a testament to the power of unity when it comes to addressing pressing social issues like child food insecurity. Codi Norman, the coordinator of the Backpack Project, voiced her gratitude towards the Tomahawks for their unwavering support, which extended beyond the recent charity initiative to include hands-on assistance in meal packing at the project's facilities.

The Cambria County Backpack Project

The Backpack Project in Cambria County is a beacon of hope for children grappling with food insecurity. The project's main objective is to provide weekend meals to 500 students across a total of ten school districts. Each bag distributed by the project is filled with enough food to cover two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners, essentially guaranteeing that the recipient children are well-fed from the time school lets out on Friday until they return on Monday.

Supporting Community through Sports

Through this partnership, the Johnstown Tomahawks have demonstrated that sports teams can play a significant role in supporting and uplifting their communities. By allocating a portion of their ticket sales to a local cause, the Tomahawks have set a robust example for other sports organizations, showing that it's possible to turn a profit while also making a meaningful difference in the lives of those less fortunate.