Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Hosts Engaging Family Concert with Youth Performers and Dancing to Stravinsky

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is gearing up for a unique blend of youthful energy and classical mastery with its upcoming 'Family Concert' set for March 9, 3 p.m., at the Grand Halle. Under the baton of Music Director James Blachly, this event promises an afternoon of musical delight, featuring the talents of the JSO, alongside special performances by budding violin soloists from the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and the harmonious voices of the Inclined to Sing Children's Chorus, under the leadership of Valerie Galczynski.

Bringing Classical Music to Young Audiences

In a bid to foster an early appreciation for classical music, the JSO's Family Concert is meticulously designed to captivate both young minds and seasoned concertgoers. Highlighting the event is a creative initiative inviting children to dance along to the rhythms of Stravinsky, thereby offering an immersive experience that goes beyond mere listening. This innovative approach not only showcases the orchestra's dedication to community engagement but also serves as a testament to the timeless appeal of classical music across generations.

A Stage for Emerging Talents

The inclusion of young performers from the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Inclined to Sing Children's Chorus is a powerful statement on the importance of nurturing future musicians. By sharing the stage with professional artists, these young talents are given a rare opportunity to shine, presenting an inspiring model of mentorship and growth within the musical community. The event underscores the JSO's commitment to educational outreach, emphasizing the role of the arts in youth development.

Accessible Artistry: Tickets and Participation

With ticket prices starting at an affordable $5, the JSO is making this cultural experience accessible to families and individuals alike. Tickets are available for purchase both online and at the box office on the day of the event, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to partake in this musical feast. The organizers hope that the low ticket cost will encourage widespread attendance, further solidifying the bond between the symphony and the community it serves.

As the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra prepares to host this enchanting Family Concert, attendees can anticipate an event that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. With a program that bridges the gap between the old and the new, and a platform that elevates young musicians to new heights, this concert is poised to be a highlight of the cultural calendar. It's an open invitation to the community to experience the joy of music together, proving once again that classical music is a vibrant, living art form that resonates with all ages.