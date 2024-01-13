Johnstown School District: A Bleak Portrait of Childhood Poverty

In Pennsylvania’s Cambria County, the Greater Johnstown School District (GJSD) stands as an emblem of a dire statistic: it has the second-highest rate of childhood poverty in the state. According to the 2022 Census Poverty Data, 40.36% of children between the ages of 5 and 17 are living in poverty. This stark reality has caught the attention of State Representative Frank Burns, who has identified the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) as a pivotal player in this disturbing scenario.

Public Housing and Poverty

Burns points at the JHA, highlighting the fact that the average income for families relocating to Cambria County for public housing is a meager $12,500. He criticizes the JHA for enabling an influx of families from outside areas, with estimates suggesting that up to 80 families per month are relocating to Johnstown in pursuit of public housing, including Section 8 vouchers. This concentration of public housing, which is five times higher than that in cities of similar size, is perceived by Burns as a contributing factor to a seemingly inescapable cycle of poverty.

Disproportionate Allocation of Resources

Adding to Burns’ disappointment is the allocation of significant resources, amounting to $6-8 million, for the renovation of Central Park. As per Burns, addressing the endemic poverty should take precedence over such infrastructural upgrades. He argues that the funds could be better utilized to combat the deep-rooted problem of poverty that plagues the city, rather than beautifying a public space.

Calling for Accountability

Burns is calling for accountability from both the JHA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He raises concerns about the health risks associated with the inflow of nearly 1,000 families seeking affordable housing in Johnstown annually. This influx, he suggests, places an additional burden on the city’s already struggling resources and could potentially exacerbate the health risks for these economically disadvantaged families.