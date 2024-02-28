Johnston County Celebrates Excellence in Education at 30th Triangle East Flame for Learning Ceremony

SMITHFIELD - Johnston County's education system is in the spotlight as the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Johnston County Public Schools, gears up to honor the area's most innovative and dedicated educators at the 30th Annual Triangle East Flame for Learning Award Ceremony on April 23, 2024, at the Barn at Broadslab. This event, significant for recognizing teaching excellence, has garnered an impressive 336 nominations this year, highlighting the competitive spirit and high standards among educators in the county.

Announcing the Semifinalists

The 2024 Flame for Learning Award, a prestigious accolade within the Johnston County educational community, has announced its semifinalists. Among them are 20 distinguished educators from various educational levels, including Cindy Adams from South Johnston High, Matthew Barnhill from Corinth Holders High, and Kaitlyn Collingwood from Innovation Academy, among others. These semifinalists have been chosen for their exceptional contribution to fostering innovation, creativity, and excellence in the classroom, setting them apart as leaders in education.

The Role of Educators in Shaping the Future

"Teachers play a crucial role in shaping our future workforce," expressed Maureen McGuinness, president and CEO of the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce. This statement underscores the vital importance of educators in not only imparting academic knowledge but also in instilling essential life skills such as critical thinking, communication, and collaboration. The recognition of these educators through the Flame for Learning Award emphasizes the community's commitment to nurturing a skilled and competitive future workforce.

Beyond the Classroom: A Broader Impact

The winner of the Flame for Learning Award will advance to represent Johnston County in a regional competition, thereby showcasing the exceptional talent residing within the community on a larger stage. This not only celebrates the individual achievements of educators but also highlights the overall quality of education within Johnston County, setting a benchmark for excellence in teaching and learning practices.

The Triangle East Flame for Learning Award Ceremony promises to be a landmark event, acknowledging the hard work, dedication, and impact of teachers on their students and the wider community. As the date approaches, anticipation builds to celebrate the individuals who shape the future through education, creativity, and leadership.