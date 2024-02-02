Johns Manville Unveils Game-Changing Roofing Solution: White EPDM Peel & Stick Flashing

Johns Manville (JM), a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary and renowned building products manufacturer, has unveiled a revolutionary product named White EPDM Peel & Stick Flashing. This innovative offering is set to transform the roofing industry by obviating the necessity for welding flashings, a process often fraught with complications.

Revolutionizing Roofing Installations

The White EPDM Peel & Stick Flashing is especially beneficial for repair works and in areas that pose considerable challenges, including corners, scuppers, and pipe wraps. The uncured nature of the flashing material ensures its flexibility, simplifying installation procedures. It also demonstrates compatibility with TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin) roofing systems, broadening its applicability.

Technical Specifications and Guarantee

The new flashing boasts a robust 60-mil thickness and comes equipped with a release liner and a self-adhering White EPDM tape. It is available in various roll sizes and corner pieces to cater to diverse requirements. The product qualifies for the JM Peak Advantage Guarantee, offering coverage for up to 20 years under certain conditions. This guarantee underscores the product's long-term reliability and performance, instilling confidence among users.

Enhanced Efficiency and Quality

Matt Sayer, the Single Ply portfolio manager at JM, accentuates the efficiency and productivity gains this new product brings to contractors. The White EPDM Peel & Stick Flashing not only simplifies installation but also upholds the high-performance standards expected from JM roofing systems. The introduction of this product marks a significant stride in JM's commitment to delivering superior, user-friendly solutions to the construction industry.