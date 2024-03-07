Johns Manville Champions Flame Attenuation Over Rotary for Premium HVAC Insulation

Johns Manville, a leader in the insulation industry, recently shared insights into their preference for flame-attenuated fiberglass in HVAC insulation production, emphasizing quality and consistency. Cassie Todtenhagen, a product manager at Johns Manville, highlighted the superior processability of flame-attenuated fibers in the company's Linacoustic RC duct liner compared to those produced by rotary equipment.

The Science of Flame Attenuation

Flame attenuation involves melting marbles of glass, then using gravity and a gas burner to stretch the molten glass into fine fibers. This method, synonymous with the "pot and marble" technique, ensures a consistent fiber density ideal for HVAC applications. Todtenhagen explains that this consistency allows for smoother cuts during ductwork fabrication, a critical factor in product quality and ease of use.

Rotary Versus Flame: A Comparison

Despite the additional production step, Johns Manville prefers flame attenuation for its HVAC insulation products. The rotary method, which uses high-speed air jets to form fibers, offers higher throughput and lower energy consumption but lacks the fiber consistency achieved with flame attenuation. Johns Manville's adoption of rotary fiberizers in the 1960s was a significant innovation, yet for certain applications, the traditional flame attenuation method remains unmatched in quality. The company's hybrid approach allows for flexibility in production, catering to the specific needs of HVAC equipment manufacturers.

Quality Control and Flexibility in Production

One of the key advantages of the flame attenuation process is the added layer of quality control. By producing and inspecting the marbles before melting them into fibers, Johns Manville can ensure a higher consistency in their product. This meticulous attention to detail is part of what sets their Linacoustic RC duct liner apart in the market. Additionally, the flexibility of the flame attenuation process allows for the production of smaller rolls, catering to diverse needs within the HVAC industry.

The choice of flame attenuation over rotary methods by Johns Manville underscores the company's commitment to quality and consistency in HVAC insulation. This approach not only ensures superior product performance but also reflects a broader industry trend towards prioritizing quality control and processability in manufacturing.