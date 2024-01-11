en English
Johns Hopkins University’s Diversity Office Retracts Controversial ‘Privilege’ Definition Amidst Backlash

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Johns Hopkins University's Diversity Office Retracts Controversial 'Privilege' Definition Amidst Backlash

In a situation that swiftly escalated into a state of controversy, the Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity office at Johns Hopkins University found itself at the center of a heated debate. Dr. Sherita Golden, the head of the aforementioned office, faced a whirlwind of backlash after the release of a newsletter containing a contentious definition of ‘privilege’ and a list of privileged groups. The intent behind the newsletter was to observe Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and deepen the commitment to inclusivity within the university’s community.

Controversial Communication Stokes the Fire

The newsletter circulated swiftly within the academic community and beyond, its contents sparking a viral debate. The definition of ‘privilege’ included in the communication, along with a list of groups considered privileged, was met with substantial criticism. The backlash was so intense that it incited calls for the closure of the diversity office and the dismissal of Dr. Golden.

Addressing the Outrage: A Retraction and Apology

Responding to the overwhelming negative feedback, Dr. Golden issued a retraction, expressing deep regret for the language used in the newsletter. She acknowledged the misstep, stating that the definition provided was overly simplistic and poorly worded, which inadvertently resulted in the opposite effect of the newsletter’s original intent. The intent was to promote a sense of unity and inclusivity, not to divide or cause distress.

Next Steps: Damage Control and Lessons Learned

Dr. Golden took swift action to address the concerns raised by the Johns Hopkins Medicine community. In addition to retracting the controversial definition, she also rescinded the list of privileged groups. The debacle served as a sobering reminder of the delicate balance required when addressing complex issues such as privilege and diversity. It reiterated the importance of using language thoughtfully and with consideration of potential implications, particularly within the sphere of academia where words wield immense power.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

