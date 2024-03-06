Johnny Depp's Comeback: 'Jeanne du Barry' Hits Over 500 US Screens in May 2024

Johnny Depp's latest cinematic venture, 'Jeanne du Barry,' is set to mark a significant moment in his career with its wide release across more than 500 U.S. theaters on May 2, 2024. This release, the widest for Depp since the COVID-19 pandemic, signifies a pivotal return for the actor amidst ongoing career rehabilitation efforts following a highly publicized defamation trial.

Controversial Premiere and Box Office Success

'Jeanne du Barry' not only opened last year's Cannes Film Festival to a seven-minute standing ovation but also became a modest hit internationally, grossing $13 million outside the United States.

The choice of the film for Cannes was met with controversy due to Depp's legal battles and a report accusing director Maïwenn of assaulting a journalist. Despite these challenges, the film's strong box office performance and critical reception overseas have paved the way for its anticipated U.S. release.

Star-Studded Cast and Historical Drama

The film stars Johnny Depp in a supporting role as French King Louis XV and primarily features Maïwenn as Jeanne Vaubernier, an 18th-century French working-class woman who rose to become the king's lover. With a narrative based on true events, the film also boasts performances from renowned French actors, showcasing a compelling blend of history and drama. The film's production team is equally impressive, with notable names in cinematography, editing, and costume design contributing to the creation of this cinematic piece.

Impact and Expectations

As 'Jeanne du Barry' prepares for its U.S. debut, the collaboration between Vertical and Fathom Events aims to leverage Johnny Depp's star power to draw audiences nationwide. Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey expressed enthusiasm for showcasing what he described as "Maïwenn's stunning piece of cinematic art" and Depp's significant return to the big screen. This release not only represents a potential turning point for Depp's career but also highlights the ongoing dialogue surrounding art, artist controversies, and audience reception in contemporary cinema.

As audiences and critics alike await the film's release, the broader implications of its success or failure will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing discourse on the intersection of personal controversies and professional achievements in Hollywood. 'Jeanne du Barry's' performance at the box office and its reception among U.S. audiences will serve as a litmus test for the future of all those involved in its creation.