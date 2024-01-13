en English
Johnny Depp Triumphs in Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Johnny Depp Triumphs in Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

In a decisive turn of events, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has triumphed in a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. After an exhaustive period of deliberation lasting nearly 13 hours, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia concluded that Heard had defamed Depp through her statements in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. These statements were found to be false, defamatory, and made with actual malice, resulting in a verdict that awarded Depp a total of $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The Impact of Allegations

Following the verdict, Depp released a public statement conveying his gratitude and relief. He underscored the severe repercussions that the allegations had on his life and career, casting a shadow over his reputation. The actor emphasized that the jury’s decision symbolized a restoration of his tarnished image and marked the commencement of a new chapter in his life.

Unproven Counterclaims

In addition to ruling in Depp’s favor, the jury also dismissed Heard’s counterclaims of defamation against him as unproven. This further solidified Depp’s victory, rendering the lawsuit a landmark case in the annals of celebrity legal battles.

Post-Trial Developments

Despite the verdict, Heard revealed her post-trial plans and maintained her affection for Depp. She voiced concerns about a potential repeat lawsuit for defamation and weighed in on the role of social media in the trial. Critics, however, have accused her of leveraging the victim card. Amber Heard’s legal team announced plans to appeal the verdict, indicating that the legal saga is far from over.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

