John Wilson Appointed as New Volunteer State President of AARP Connecticut

Renowned for his innovative ideas and dedication, John Wilson has been appointed as the new Volunteer State President of AARP Connecticut, a nonprofit advocacy organization that boasts nearly 600,000 members. Stratford resident Wilson, who has been volunteering with AARP Connecticut since 2021, brings over half a century of experience from professional and volunteer roles to his new position.

A Wealth of Experience

Wilson’s illustrious background spans over 25 years in engineering and consulting firms and 20 years in information technology training. His breadth of knowledge and skills makes him an invaluable asset to AARP Connecticut. Nora Duncan, the State Director of the organization, has lauded Wilson for his innovative ideas and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the state.

New Role and Responsibilities

In his new capacity as Volunteer State President, Wilson will act as an ambassador and spokesperson, eloquently communicating AARP’s policies and leading the volunteer Executive Council. His role will also involve working closely with the State Director to develop strategic plans, provide vision and leadership, and forge community partnerships.

Focused on Volunteer Participation

A key priority for Wilson is bolstering volunteer participation and engagement. He has already made significant contributions to advocacy initiatives, the AARP Fraud Watch Network, and educational outreach programs. In addition, Wilson boasts a rich career history that includes managing teams in engineering firms, serving as a program manager and project manager, and acting as an expert witness in regulatory hearings.

Further adding to his impressive credentials, Wilson has taught a range of classes from software applications to leadership and diversity training. He also actively participates in other organizations, including the American Meteorological Society, and holds degrees from the University of Michigan and Northeastern University.