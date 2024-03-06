Following Victoria Nuland's unexpected resignation, John R. Bass has been chosen as her temporary replacement, drawing attention due to his extensive diplomatic background and previous roles in global hotspots. Bass, known for his involvement in key international events from the Kosovo War to the Afghanistan withdrawal, faces the challenge of navigating the White House through ongoing crises, particularly with the situation in Ukraine.

Who is John Bass?

Bass's diplomatic career began in 1988, with notable assignments in countries including Iraq, Georgia, Turkiye, and Afghanistan. His tenure has been marked by involvement in critical moments of recent history, such as the NATO intervention in Yugoslavia and the tumultuous post-war period in Georgia. Additionally, Bass played a significant role as a special advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney and was deeply involved in the US's strategy in Eurasia.

Meddling in Post-War Georgia Affairs

As the US Ambassador to Georgia, Bass was criticized for his active role in the country's politics, particularly regarding his opposition to a Franco-Russian military sale and his support for government actions against protesters. His actions during this period have been a point of contention and demonstrate his hands-on approach to diplomacy.

Setting US-Turkiye Relations 'Ablaze'

Bass's tenure as Ambassador to Turkiye was similarly controversial, with accusations of interference in domestic affairs and straining US-Turkie relations. His stance on Kurdish separatists and protection of Fethullah Gulen's associates were particularly contentious, highlighting the challenges of balancing diplomatic relations while advocating for US interests.

As Bass takes on his new role amidst the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis and the aftermath of Nuland's resignation, his vast experience and previous actions provide insight into the potential direction of US foreign policy. With the Ukrainian military facing setbacks and the search for Nuland's permanent replacement underway, Bass's diplomatic skills will be crucial in steering the US through these turbulent times.