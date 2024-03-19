John Paul the Great Catholic University in San Diego to Double Academic Space with New Arts Complex

John Paul the Great Catholic University, known as "JPCatholic," in Escondido, California, announced plans to significantly expand its academic offerings with the creation of a new creative arts academic complex. This development promises to double the university's academic space, introducing state-of-the-art facilities such as a new soundstage, illustration studio, acting rehearsal studio, and more to support its dynamic programs in film, animation, design, music, acting, and business entrepreneurship.

Advertisment

Expansion to Foster Creative and Academic Excellence

Founded in 2006 by Derry Connolly, Ph.D., JPCatholic has carved a niche in combining creative arts with a solid foundation in theology, philosophy, and the humanities. The new 30,620-square-foot complex, repurposing buildings previously occupied by Johnson Furniture and Sears Roebuck, will feature dedicated spaces for each program, enabling more focused and expansive learning experiences. Connolly emphasizes the importance of providing a conducive environment for students to produce impactful projects across the creative arts spectrum. Robert Giracello, Professor of Music and pioneer of the digital music program at JPCatholic, highlighted the collaborative opportunities the new space will offer among different creative disciplines.

Revitalizing Catholic Influence in the Creative Arts

Advertisment

Connolly's vision for JPCatholic originated from a profound experience and a recognized need for a Catholic academic institution that utilizes the arts for evangelization, especially in the digital age. He remarks on the historical dominance of the Church in the arts during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, contrasting it with the present day where the Church's influence seems diminished. However, Connolly sees a growing resurgence in the Catholic artistic world and believes JPCatholic plays a pivotal role in nurturing young Catholic creatives who seek to create in a value-sharing community.

Implications for the Future of Catholic Education and Evangelization

The expansion of JPCatholic represents more than just a physical growth; it signifies a bold step towards reclaiming the Catholic Church's influential role in the arts and media. By equipping students with both the technical skills and the spiritual foundation necessary for impactful storytelling and creative expression, JPCatholic sets the stage for a new generation of Catholic artists and entrepreneurs ready to engage the culture. The project, expected to be completed in early 2025, opens new doors for collaboration, innovation, and evangelization in the 21st century.