John Orr: A Legacy of Business, Golf, and Philanthropy

John Orr, an esteemed businessman, philanthropist, and U.S. Navy veteran, passed away on January 11, 2024, at the age of 83. Known for his humility, Orr’s journey began in Washington, D.C., before relocating to Florence, South Carolina, in the 1940s. The Florence community mourns the loss of Orr, who left a lasting legacy through his generous contributions and service.

Orr’s Early Life and Naval Service

Orr’s passion for golf began in the 1950s, learning from Grant Bennett at the Florence Country Club and later playing for the University of South Carolina golf team. His education was supported by a Naval ROTC scholarship, and after earning a math degree, Orr served in the U.S. Navy on surface ships and submarines.

Business Ventures and Contributions to Employee Welfare

Upon returning to civilian life, Orr built a successful business career, forming the Orr Company with his father. His dedication to his employees was evident in his pioneering initiatives for employee benefits, such as establishing a retirement plan and selling his company to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan.

Legacy in Golf and Philanthropy

Orr’s dedication to golf led to his receipt of the Tom Fazio Service to Golf Award in 2021. His significant role in the South Carolina Junior Golf Association and his mentorship of many young golfers underscored his commitment to growing the sport in the state. Orr was instrumental in the creation of the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Golf Invitational, cementing his legacy in the golf community.

However, Orr’s philanthropy extended beyond golf. His service on the McLeod Health Board spanned 20 years, and he made significant contributions to the Methodist Manor, among other organizations. Orr’s commitment to the arts was demonstrated through his support of local arts institutions, including the Masterworks Choir.

Orr’s funeral will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Florence, with Beverly Hazelwood, the organist for the Masterworks Choir, playing at his funeral.