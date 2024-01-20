John Murray Winn, Jr.: A Luminary of Louisiana United Methodism Passes Away at 93

John Murray Winn, Jr., a luminary in Louisiana United Methodism, crossed the threshold of eternity at the ripe age of 93 in Baton Rouge. His life unfurled in Mobile, Alabama, where he wrestled with childhood polio, sparking an episode of resilience and character building. The ordeal led to several surgeries, instilling in him the grit that would define his later years.

A Journey of Faith and Education

Winn's academic journey took flight at Tulane University, where he acquired a B.A. in Journalism. His thirst for knowledge led him to the corridors of Perkins School of Theology, where he earned his Master of Divinity. His steadfast dedication to faith and education was recognized by Centenary College, which conferred him an honorary Doctor of Divinity.

Love and Connection

He found love in the form of Audrey Mary Sutton, with whom he shared his life until her untimely demise. The winds of romance blew again, leading him to Carole Lee Cotton, one of the pioneering ordained clergywomen in Louisiana. Their union was a testament to Winn's progressive views and advocacy for women's rights within the ecclesiastical realm.

A Life Dedicated to Ministry

Winn's ministry spanned a remarkable five decades, during which he served in various cities, touching lives and inspiring faith. Under his guidance, the Louisiana Conference Center for Pastoral Excellence came into being, creating a haven for spiritual growth and leadership development. He was a vocal champion of social justice, advocating for civil rights, women's rights, and the LGBTQIA+ community. His pen inked two books and an unfinished manuscript, promising a lasting literary legacy.

A Fond Farewell

Winn's love for New Orleans culture was well-known, and he leaves behind a loving wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and an extended family who will carry his torch forward. His life will be celebrated at the Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, with the event live-streamed for those unable to attend. Memorial gifts will be directed towards the Journey Towards Excellence Endowment, a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to excellence in service. Clergy wishing to participate in the service are invited to RSVP.