John Meinert: A Life of Professional Excellence and Dedicated Community Service

John Meinert, a towering figure in the world of accountancy and investment banking, has left an indelible mark on both his professional field and his community. Meinert, who passed away at the ripe age of 96 on December 30, 2023, was born in the humble town of White Cloud, Michigan. His journey from a young boy contributing to his family’s finances at the age of 12, to becoming a Certified Public Accountant (C.P.A.), is a testament to his hard work and determination.

Education and Professional Journey

Meinert’s academic prowess led him to the prestigious corridors of the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. After his graduation, he embarked on a distinguished career that saw him rise to the position of Chairman of the Board at Hart Schaffner & Marx, later known as Hartmarx Corporation. His professional journey also included a tenure as a principal at J.H. Chapman Group LLC. Always ready to serve his nation, Meinert served in the US Army and later the Army Reserves.

Volunteer Work and Accolades

Meinert’s dedication extended beyond his professional accomplishments. He held various volunteer positions and served on several boards, including the Evanston Hospital Board, the Better Business Bureau, Northwestern University’s faculty, the Illinois CPA Society, and the American Institute of CPAs. His altruistic endeavours earned him a string of accolades, such as the Gold Medal for Distinguished Service from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chicago Humanitarian of the Year award.

A Cherished Family Man

Amidst his professional and community commitments, Meinert found time to nurture his family. He celebrated 50 years of marriage and was a proud father of two daughters. His legacy extends to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will deeply miss him. As we bid adieu to this remarkable individual, we remember his dedication to his professional field, community, and family. The funeral services are scheduled for January 13, with memorials directed to the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, Community Presbyterian Church in Mt. Prospect, or a chosen organization.