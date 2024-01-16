John McManus: '90 Day Fiancé' Star's Quest for Love on 'The Single Life'

Patrick Mendes and John McManus, two brothers who shot to fame on the ninth season of '90 Day Fiancé' in 2022, continue to hold sway over viewers. Patrick's wedding to Brazilian native Thaís Ramone and the birth of their daughter, Aleesi, in November 2022, were significant milestones. Despite a rocky relationship with Thaís, John, known for his high-spirited lifestyle, became a fan favorite. John left Nevada, where the trio was living, post Patrick and Thaís' wedding.

Advertisment

John's Journey Post '90 Day Fiancé'

John's departure from Nevada didn't mark his exit from the spotlight. He further solidified his status on the spinoff '90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk,' sharing the screen with Patrick. Both John and Patrick work for Vivint, Inc., with John installing security systems and Patrick in a sales role. The brothers' journey, however, diverged with John's decision to seek love on '90 Day: The Single Life' season 4, which premiered on January 1, 2024.

A New Love Interest for John?

Advertisment

On '90 Day: The Single Life,' John is seen pursuing a relationship with a woman from San Antonio, Texas, who is a mother. This marks a significant shift in his life as he confronts the challenges of long-distance dating and the possibility of becoming a stepfather. John's determination to build a serious relationship, in spite of apprehensions from his family and his own reservations about dating single mothers, underscores his readiness for a significant lifestyle change.

John's Evolution: From Party Animal to Potential Stepfather

John's journey from a party-loving bachelor on '90 Day Fiancé' to a mature man seeking meaningful connections on '90 Day: The Single Life' is noteworthy. His inclination towards a serious relationship, his readiness to date a single mother, and his willingness to consider assuming the role of a stepfather mark a striking transformation. This evolution, a testament to John's growth, adds a fresh layer to his persona, making him an even more compelling figure for the audience.