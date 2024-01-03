John L’Hote, Waterford’s Oldest Resident, Honored with Boston Post Cane

On December 28, 2023, the town of Waterford, Maine, witnessed a momentous occasion. The recipient of the coveted Boston Post Cane award was none other than its oldest resident, John L’Hote. The 106-year-old’s life story reads like a rich tapestry woven with threads of love, commitment, education, and service.

A Life Well-Lived

John L’Hote was born in 1917, in the midst of World War I, and has since lived through two pandemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. His 106-year journey, marked by personal and global milestones, began in Michigan. At the age of 100, John moved to Maine to be closer to his family, who are now integral parts of his daily life.

His eight-decade-long marriage to Harriet, who passed away at 103, is a testament to their profound commitment. Their love story blossomed in 1934, at their graduation rehearsal, and remained unwavering through the trials and tribulations of life, including John’s service in World War II.

A Lifelong Learner

John’s dedication to learning and education has been a constant throughout his life. An avid reader since his youth, he frequented the library and nurtured a passion for knowledge that never waned. His professional path led him into the world of engineering, where his contributions were marked by his commitment to the community.

Post-retirement, John and Harriet embarked on numerous journeys, exploring the world until health challenges eventually slowed their pace. Nevertheless, their thirst for learning and experiencing life in all its myriad forms never ceased.

The Boston Post Cane Honor

The presentation of the Boston Post Cane on December 28 was a tribute to John’s longevity and a proud moment in his illustrious journey. This tradition, recognizing the oldest resident of a town, now forms an integral part of John’s remarkable legacy. His life’s narrative is an inspiring testament to the pursuit of the American Dream, underpinned by love, commitment, and continuous personal growth.