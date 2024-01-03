en English
Local News

John Kramer Bids Farewell to Public Service: A Life of Dedication to Old Tappan

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
John Kramer, an 84-year-old lifelong resident of Old Tappan, New Jersey, has retired from public service, drawing the curtain on an extraordinary career that has spanned several decades. A figure of towering dedication, Kramer began his journey back in 1962 as a volunteer fireman, later serving as mayor, a member of the Planning Board, and the Council, besides dedicating 34 years to the Police Department, 26 of which were spent as the chief of police.

An Illustrious Career in Public Service

Kramer’s tenure in public service paints a picture of steadfast commitment to his community. His eight-year stint as mayor, 16 years on the Planning Board, 19 years on the Council, and unwavering dedication to the Police Department for 34 years, with 26 years at its helm, are testament to his enduring dedication. Beyond his local service, Kramer’s influence reached the county level as the past president of the Bergen County Police Chief’s Association, where he remained an active member of its executive board.

A Legacy Rooted in Family Tradition

Public service is a legacy in Kramer’s family, a tradition that undeniably influenced his path. As he closes this chapter, he just completed his term as the head of the Pascack Valley Mayor’s Association, a group representing 10 municipalities. His tenure as mayor saw him navigate challenges such as New Jersey’s affordable housing mandate, which, in his view, has become overly court-driven and builder-biased.

A Farewell to Public Service

In spite of the challenges, Kramer cherishes the respectful engagement he’s had with residents on various issues. His retirement heralds a future of open possibilities, with Kramer focusing on taking each day as it comes. A retirement reception in his honor is scheduled for January 19 at the Old Tappan Manor. His departure leaves an indelible mark on Old Tappan, a testament to a life dedicated to public service.

Local News United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

