John Harris Campus Principal on Administrative Leave Following Abuse Order

Principal of Harrisburg High School's John Harris Campus, Laquan Magruder, has been placed on administrative leave following a court-issued final protection from abuse order. The Harrisburg School District announced the decision, citing activities conducted by Magruder off school premises as the reason for the order. The district, committed to transparency, has initiated an independent investigation into the matter.

Protection Order Issued Against School Principal

Magruder's administrative leave came into effect after a judge approved a full order of protection against him. This decision was precipitated by allegations made by his ex-girlfriend. She testified that Magruder had brandished a firearm at her several times, stalked her, and unlawfully accessed her bank account following their breakup. These actions, which took place outside of school, instigated the protection order.

Independent Investigation Launched

In response to these serious allegations, the Harrisburg School District has taken swift action. An independent investigation is underway, and while no criminal charges have been filed against Magruder as of yet, the district is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of the truth. Superintendent Turman has assured parents and staff about the district's commitment to confidentiality and transparency, particularly given the public nature of the case and the involvement of a school leader.

Interim Leadership to be Announced

With the ongoing investigation and the principal's administrative leave, the school district is poised to announce the appointment of an acting principal shortly. This decision is guided by established procedures and protocols, underscoring the district's commitment to the welfare of the school and its students during this crucial time.