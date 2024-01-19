John Camp: A Respected Investigative Reporter and Addiction Recovery Advocate Passes Away

John Camp, the esteemed investigative reporter and the pioneering chairman of the O'Brien House addiction recovery center in Baton Rouge, died at 88. His remarkable life has left an indelible imprint in the realms of journalism and community service. The news of his passing was confirmed by his daughter, Patti Camp Galey, who expressed deep appreciation for the torrent of condolences and support that has been flowing in since.

A Distinguished Career in Journalism

John Camp kick-started his illustrious journalistic journey at a radio station in North Carolina. His career, spanning over four decades, led him to prominent roles at WJBO-AM and WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge. Eventually, he ascended to the national stage, serving at CNN as a senior investigative reporter. His relentless search for truth, coupled with his knack for storytelling, brought him acclaim and recognition in the form of prestigious awards such as the George Foster Peabody, Alfred I. DuPont, and awards from Investigative Reporters and Editors, and Scripps-Howard. His journalistic prowess also earned him the title of an Associated Press Journalist of the Year.

A Beacon of Hope for the Addicted

However, Camp's legacy extends far beyond his journalistic exploits. His long-standing association with Alcoholics Anonymous, spanning 53 years, and his instrumental role at the O'Brien House, speak volumes about his commitment to the community. His efforts at the addiction recovery center brought lifelines to those grappling with addiction, earning him a revered space in many hearts.

A Farewell to a Remarkable Life

To honor Camp's extraordinary life, a service is being planned at the First Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge. The event, slated for February 2, will feature visitation, followed by a ceremony and military honors interment at the Louisiana National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for the John Camp Great Room Renovation Project at the O'Brien House Recovery Center. As we bid adieu to this stalwart, we remember a life marked by unwavering dedication to journalism and an undying commitment to bettering lives.