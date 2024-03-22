Joey King Revels in Newlywed Bliss with Steven Piet: Red Carpet Debut to Intimate Insights

Joey King, the star from The Kissing Booth, alongside her husband, filmmaker Steven Piet, recently made headlines with their heartfelt reflections on married life and their public debut as a married couple. After four years of dating, the couple exchanged vows in a quaint ceremony in Mallorca, Spain, translating their enduring romance from a private affair to a celebrated union. Joey's candid revelations about her married life with Steven, coupled with their red carpet appearance at the premiere of her latest series, We Were The Lucky Ones, have captivated fans and media alike, spotlighting the sweetness and joy their partnership brings into their lives.

From Professional Collaboration to Lifelong Partnership

Their romance blossomed in 2019 on the set of Hulu's The Act, where Steven directed Joey in a performance that would later be pivotal not just for her career but also for her personal life. Joey, known for both her roles on screen and her vibrant personality off it, did not hesitate to take the first step in their relationship, asking Steven out as filming wrapped. This bold move marked the beginning of their journey together, culminating in a proposal in early 2022 that Joey joyfully announced on her social media, describing Steven as having made her 'the luckiest lady alive.'

A Wedding to Remember

Their wedding, described by Joey as 'the best weekend of my whole life,' was a testament to their love, filled with personal touches and intimate moments. Unlike conventional celebrity weddings, Joey and Steven opted for a civil ceremony in Los Angeles followed by a destination wedding in Mallorca. The event was characterized by unique elements, including a 'Steve-themed' bachelorette party and a bridal gown by Oscar De La Renta. Their decision to celebrate in Spain added a vibrant and distinctive flavor to their nuptials, with Joey highlighting the joy of jumping into a pool during their reception, a moment that encapsulated the free-spirited nature of their celebration.

A Future Together

As Joey and Steven navigate their new life together, they continue to embrace each moment with laughter and love, finding joy in simple pleasures like watching Frasier in bed. Their journey from co-workers to life partners illuminates the unpredictable path of love, proving that when it comes to matters of the heart, taking a chance can lead to a lifetime of happiness. As they step into the future, their story serves as a reminder of the beauty in finding one's best friend in their partner, a sentiment that resonates with many.

While Joey King's career continues to flourish, it's clear that her relationship with Steven Piet adds a layer of richness to her life, bringing sweetness to everyday moments. Their story, marked by genuine affection and companionship, offers a glimpse into the world of two individuals who, amidst their successes, find the greatest joy in each other's company.