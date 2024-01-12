Joel Bitonio's Long-awaited Playoff Journey: A Story of Resilience and Redemption

He's finally tasting the sweetness of postseason football. Joel Bitonio, a two-time All-Pro guard for the Cleveland Browns, finds himself in the throes of a playoff journey that was years in the making. It's a journey that's seen him weather some of the franchise's most testing times, including a one-win season in 2015 and a winless season in 2016. But Bitonio and the Browns have now emerged into the light.

Advertisment

From Darkness to Dawn

The playoff journey for Bitonio began in the unusual 2020 season, tainted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite finally reaching the playoffs, Bitonio missed the Browns' first playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to contracting the virus. But, showing the resilience that's been a hallmark of his career, he returned to play in the Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cherishing the Moment

Advertisment

As the Browns gear up for their upcoming postseason game against Houston, Bitonio is reflective, deeply aware of how unpredictable the NFL can be and how rare these playoff opportunities are. The Browns had suffered a long playoff drought before 2020, and Bitonio is determined not to take these moments for granted.

The Architects of Change

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski have been instrumental in turning the team's fortunes around at their training facility in Berea, Ohio. They've instilled a newfound belief and resilience within the team, providing a solid foundation upon which the Browns can build their playoff dreams.

Living in the Present

With the Super Bowl firmly in sights, Bitonio remains focused on the present. He understands the importance of beating Houston and taking their playoff journey one game at a time. It's a testament to Bitonio's mentality - a mentality that has seen him endure the most challenging times and is now seeing him relish the most rewarding.