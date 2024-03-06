Joe Wong: From Drumming Streets to Netflix Beats, Unveils 'Mere Survival'

Entering the limelight with his musical prowess, Joe Wong's journey from Milwaukee's vibrant streets to composing for the acclaimed Netflix series The Russian Doll encapsulates an artist's evolution. His latest album, Mere Survival, not only cements his place in the music industry but also features the legendary drummer Jim Keltner, adding a layer of richness to Wong's already compelling sound. Wong's podcast, The Trap Set, further explores the intricate lives of musicians, offering audiences a deep dive into the creative processes behind the music.

Advertisment

Mere Survival: A Sonic Journey

Wong's new album, Mere Survival, is a testament to his ability to extract beauty from despair, weaving themes of redemption and reconciliation into his music. Influenced by iconic bands such as The Zombies, Love, and The Walker Brothers, Wong's sound is a sophisticated blend of orchestrated pop that resonates with listeners. Tracks like "Ordinary Light" showcase his knack for collaboration, hinting at influences from Harry Nilsson to the Beach Boys. Despite the logistical challenges of coordinating a band of 20 members, Wong's dedication to his craft shines through, promising an eclectic mix of live performances.

The Trap Set: Beyond Drumming

Advertisment

With over 300 episodes, The Trap Set has evolved from focusing solely on drummers to including a wide array of musicians, offering insights into the lives and creative processes of genre-defining geniuses. Wong's personal and musical connections with his guests, including the opportunity to record with Jim Keltner, highlight the podcast's unique place in the music world. Drawing inspiration from Marc Maron and Terry Gross, Wong strikes a balance between in-depth conversation and relatable storytelling, making The Trap Set a cornerstone for music enthusiasts.

The Writing Process: From Screen to Song

Wong's experience in composing for film and television has honed his ability to start with a blank canvas and create compelling music under pressure. Transitioning to writing for his albums, including the acclaimed Nite Creatures, presented its own set of challenges, but also opportunities for growth. Wong's methodical approach to songwriting, blending spontaneity with discipline, reflects his deep understanding of music as both an art and a craft. His journey from leaving messages on his answering machine to collaborating with music legends underscores the evolution of a musician dedicated to exploring and expanding his sonic landscape.

Joe Wong's musical journey, marked by his evolution from a drummer on Milwaukee's streets to a celebrated composer and podcast host, exemplifies the transformative power of creativity. His ability to infuse his music with complex emotions, coupled with his insights into the lives of fellow musicians, makes Wong a multifaceted artist whose work continues to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide. As Mere Survival makes its mark and The Trap Set delves deeper into the creative psyche, Wong's contributions to the music industry are a testament to his enduring passion and evolving legacy.