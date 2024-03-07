Joe Wiggins Joins Elevate Entertainment as Co-Head, Eyes Diverse and Innovative Projects

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its creative prowess, Elevate Entertainment has welcomed Joe Wiggins as the new Co-Head of Development and Production. Wiggins, who transitions from Intrigue where he was the Head of Development, brings a wealth of experience in adapting international formats for U.S. television and films to his new role at Elevate.

Advertisment

"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Joe to the Elevate team," expressed Alex Cole, President of Elevate Entertainment. Wiggins' track record includes successful collaborations with major networks, developing pilots and adapting various intellectual properties into feature films. His notable adaptations span a wide range of genres and mediums, including a popular tabletop game, a Newbery Award-winning novel, a New York Times bestseller, and a high-concept graphic novel. Wiggins' unique blend of creative vision and commercial acumen positions him as a valuable asset to Elevate's development and production efforts.

Fostering Diversity and Innovation

Wiggins' commitment to diversity and innovation is evident in his work. With a Chilean background, he has a keen interest in Spanish-speaking formats, having developed projects like the CW pilot, 'Playing Dead,' a remake of the Colombian telenovela 'Lynch,' and the NBC pilot, 'Dangerous Moms,' based on the Spanish series 'Senõras del h(Ampa).' Beyond adaptations, Wiggins is passionate about discovering new voices and stories that defy genre conventions, aiming to introduce them to the broader marketplace. His approach aligns with Elevate's mission to produce content that is not only commercially viable but also socially relevant.

As he steps into his role alongside Co-Head Samantha Levenshus, Wiggins is eager to leverage his expertise and network to develop content that resonates with audiences worldwide. His vision for Elevate involves creating a diverse slate of projects that not only entertain but also provoke thought and conversation. With Wiggins at the helm of development and production, Elevate Entertainment is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter of creative excellence and innovation.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, figures like Joe Wiggins play a crucial role in shaping its future. His strategic move to Elevate Entertainment signifies a promising direction for the company, one that prioritizes diversity, innovation, and social relevance in its storytelling endeavors.